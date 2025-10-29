UBS confirms its 'buy' recommendation on UCB shares, with a target price raised from €240 to €300, which now represents 32% upside potential for the stock, judging that the Belgian laboratory 'continues to have an impressive profile'.
The group has the fastest earnings growth among European pharmaceutical companies, which is entirely determined by the marketed portfolio and does not depend on the pipeline, the broker points out.
UCB: UBS raises target price
Published on 10/29/2025 at 05:37 am EDT
