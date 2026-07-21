Uganda Airlines orders 8 Boeing jets to modernize its fleet

The Ugandan national carrier is betting on the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner to keep pace with rising regional and international traffic.

Boeing says Uganda Airlines has ordered 4 Boeing 737-8s and 4 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, its first aircraft order from the US planemaker. The purchase is intended to modernize the fleet and support the development of the airline's regional and international network.



The 737-8s will be deployed on intra-African routes as well as to the Middle East and India, while the 787-9s will serve high-demand long-haul routes to the Middle East, Asia and Europe.



According to Boeing, the combined use of the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner will cut fuel consumption by 20 to 25% compared with the aircraft they will replace, while increasing the airline's capacity.



'This commitment with Boeing marks a decisive step in the growth of Uganda Airlines', said Ato Girma Wake, the airline's chief executive, who also wants to strengthen Entebbe's role as a regional air hub.

