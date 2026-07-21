Boeing says Uganda Airlines has ordered 4 Boeing 737-8s and 4 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, its first aircraft order from the US planemaker. The purchase is intended to modernize the fleet and support the development of the airline's regional and international network.

The 737-8s will be deployed on intra-African routes as well as to the Middle East and India, while the 787-9s will serve high-demand long-haul routes to the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

According to Boeing, the combined use of the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner will cut fuel consumption by 20 to 25% compared with the aircraft they will replace, while increasing the airline's capacity.

'This commitment with Boeing marks a decisive step in the growth of Uganda Airlines', said Ato Girma Wake, the airline's chief executive, who also wants to strengthen Entebbe's role as a regional air hub.