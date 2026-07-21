Boeing says Uganda Airlines has ordered 4 Boeing 737-8s and 4 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, its first aircraft order from the US planemaker. The purchase is intended to modernize the fleet and support the development of the airline's regional and international network.
The 737-8s will be deployed on intra-African routes as well as to the Middle East and India, while the 787-9s will serve high-demand long-haul routes to the Middle East, Asia and Europe.
According to Boeing, the combined use of the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner will cut fuel consumption by 20 to 25% compared with the aircraft they will replace, while increasing the airline's capacity.
'This commitment with Boeing marks a decisive step in the growth of Uganda Airlines', said Ato Girma Wake, the airline's chief executive, who also wants to strengthen Entebbe's role as a regional air hub.
The Boeing Company is the worldwide leader in aeronautical construction. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by market as follows:
- defense, space and security (46.3%): military aircraft and mobility systems (warplanes, helicopters, and air defense missiles), support services (logistics, engineering, maintenance and training services) and space equipment (satellites, launch pads, etc.);
- commercial aviation (30.4%). In addition to commercial aircraft, the group supplies spare parts and offers technical support, maintenance and engineering services.
The remaining sales (23.3%) are from services (logistics and supply management, engineering, maintenance, modification and training services, etc.), and commercial and private aircraft financing as well as aircraft equipment leasing activities.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (53.8%), Asia (18.4%), Europe (12.8%), Middle East (7.8%), Canada (2%), Oceania (1.8%), Africa (1.8%) and other (1.6%).
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