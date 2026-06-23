UK business activity deteriorated again in June (PMI)
UK business activity contracted for a second straight month in June as inflation pressures lingered, but conditions could improve if tensions in the Middle East ease, according to S&P Global's monthly survey released Tuesday.
The flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the services sector slipped to 48.7 this month, from 49.3 in May, its lowest level in nearly three and a half years.
As a reminder, the 50-point mark separates growth from contraction in activity.
Manufacturing holds up better
The PMI for the manufacturing sector eased to 53.1 from 53.9 in May, remaining in expansion territory.
The composite PMI, which combines services and manufacturing, edged down to 49.4 from 49.7 last month, a 14-month low.
While political uncertainty continues to weigh heavily on activity and business sentiment, the near-term outlook remains hostage to geopolitical developments, said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He noted, however, that de-escalation in the Middle East could ease pressure on supply chains and stabilize energy costs, paving the way for an improvement in the economic picture.
S&P Global, Inc. is one of the world's leading companies specializing in financial information services for investors, corporations, governments, financial institutions, investment managers and advisors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- information and analysis services on commodities, energy, mobility and engineering markets (58.3%; &P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Commodity Insights and S&P Global Mobility);
- financial rating services (29.7%; S&P Global Ratings): designed to assess companies' solvency risks;
- management of global stock market indices and market data publication (12%; S&P Dow Jones Indices).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (60.8%), Europe (23%), Asia (10.7%) and other (5.5%).
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