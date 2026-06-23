The flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the services sector slipped to 48.7 this month, from 49.3 in May, its lowest level in nearly three and a half years.

As a reminder, the 50-point mark separates growth from contraction in activity.

Manufacturing holds up better

The PMI for the manufacturing sector eased to 53.1 from 53.9 in May, remaining in expansion territory.

The composite PMI, which combines services and manufacturing, edged down to 49.4 from 49.7 last month, a 14-month low.

While political uncertainty continues to weigh heavily on activity and business sentiment, the near-term outlook remains hostage to geopolitical developments, said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He noted, however, that de-escalation in the Middle East could ease pressure on supply chains and stabilize energy costs, paving the way for an improvement in the economic picture.