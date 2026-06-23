UK business activity deteriorated again in June (PMI)

UK business activity contracted for a second straight month in June as inflation pressures lingered, but conditions could improve if tensions in the Middle East ease, according to S&P Global's monthly survey released Tuesday.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/23/2026 at 04:56 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the services sector slipped to 48.7 this month, from 49.3 in May, its lowest level in nearly three and a half years.



As a reminder, the 50-point mark separates growth from contraction in activity.



Manufacturing holds up better



The PMI for the manufacturing sector eased to 53.1 from 53.9 in May, remaining in expansion territory.



The composite PMI, which combines services and manufacturing, edged down to 49.4 from 49.7 last month, a 14-month low.



While political uncertainty continues to weigh heavily on activity and business sentiment, the near-term outlook remains hostage to geopolitical developments, said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He noted, however, that de-escalation in the Middle East could ease pressure on supply chains and stabilize energy costs, paving the way for an improvement in the economic picture.