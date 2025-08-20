UK consumer price inflation rose to 3.8% in the year to July, up from 3.6% in June, marking the highest rate since January 2024. The increase leaves Britain with the highest inflation among the G7 economies.

Published on 08/20/2025 at 03:35 am EDT - Modified on 08/20/2025 at 03:56 am EDT

Service sector inflation, a key concern for the Bank of England, quickened to 5% from 4.7% in June. These figures were broadly in line with Bank of England expectations, which had forecast 3.8% for headline inflation and 4.9% for services. Economists surveyed had expected slightly lower figures of 3.7% and 4.8% respectively.

Sterling edged up modestly following the data release.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England cut interest rates after a narrow 5-4 vote, with the Monetary Policy Committee signalling a possible slowdown in the already measured pace of rate reductions due to persistent inflation.

Martin Sartorius, principal economist at the Confederation of British Industry, said the latest inflation figures would likely reinforce the MPC’s cautious stance on rate cuts. He noted that while inflation is projected to ease next year, the potential for second-round effects means monetary policy will remain tight in the short term.

By comparison, US inflation held steady at 2.7% in July, and euro zone inflation is expected to stay close to the European Central Bank's 2% target in the years ahead.

In contrast, the Bank of England projects UK inflation to reach 4% in September—double its 2% target—and to remain above that target until mid-2027.

Part of the divergence from other economies stems from how energy and utility prices are regulated in the UK. A sharp rise in utility bills in April has contributed to higher year-on-year inflation figures.

The labour market, which economists suggest has become more rigid post-Brexit, is also exerting upward pressure on prices. Although wage growth has slowed, it remains around 5%, a level the Bank of England sees as inconsistent with inflation returning swiftly to target.

Employers have also cited April’s tax increases and a significant hike in the minimum wage as reasons for raising prices.

The largest contributor to July’s inflation increase was transport costs, especially air fares. Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 4.9% year-on-year—the steepest rise since February 2024—adding to inflationary pressures, with the Bank highlighting such prices as influential in shaping public expectations.

Recent data from the Office for National Statistics showed the UK economy maintained enough momentum to keep inflation elevated. GDP grew more than expected in the second quarter, and although the labour market continued to shed jobs, it showed signs of stabilisation.

Separate data also indicated that basic pay settlements by private-sector employers held steady at 3% in the three months to July, unchanged for the eighth consecutive month, according to data firm Brightmine.

Source: Statista