Domino's Pizza Group in the UK has reaffirmed its earnings outlook for 2025 while announcing a £20 million ($27 million) share buyback programme, doubling down on its confidence despite recent profit warnings.

Just weeks ago, the company lowered its full-year core profit forecast to between £130 million and £140 million, a cut from the previously expected £141 million to £150 million. The revision followed rising operational costs and a dip in consumer demand, as British households continue to feel the pinch from persistent inflation, erratic weather, and price hikes driven by corporate cost-passing. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Domino's Pizza Group operates the master franchise for the Domino's brand in the UK and Ireland, with a network of over 1,200 stores. While it does not operate any outlets directly, it plays a key role in marketing, supply chain, and digital services. The company has historically thrived on its delivery model, but like much of the sector, it has had to adapt to shifting consumer habits post-pandemic and the economic headwinds of recent years.

Price hikes and a hopeful turnaround

To counteract surging wage bills and higher National Insurance contributions, the pizza chain is preparing to raise its prices, according to CEO Andrew Rennie.

There is, however, cautious optimism. Analysts at Peel Hunt anticipate a recovery in like-for-like sales in the coming year, citing the nationwide rollout of Domino's loyalty scheme, a sales boost from the FIFA World Cup, and, perhaps wishfully, more pizza-friendly weather.