Britain's labour market is starting to creak. Unemployment rose to 5.1% in the three months to October, its highest level in over two years, signalling that the post-pandemic jobs boom is well and truly over. The modest rise, confirmed by the Office for National Statistics, matches expectations but underscores a broader shift: hiring has slowed, and employers are growing more cautious.

Employment slipped to 74.9%, down on the quarter, while the economic inactivity rate edged slightly lower to 21%. The number of payrolled employees, a more timely indicator, fell by 22,000 between September and October and is now down by 149,000, or 0.5%, compared with the same period last year. A provisional estimate for November points to a sharper monthly decline of 38,000, taking the total number of payrolled employees to around 30.3 million.

While the data does not suggest a sudden deterioration, it marks a continuation of a steady trend. The number of workforce jobs fell by 116,000 in the third quarter, driven mainly by a 2.9% drop in self-employment. Vacancy levels, which soared during the post-pandemic recovery, remained broadly flat at 729,000, while the claimant count, those receiving unemployment-related benefits, increased slightly to 1.68 million.

Wage growth slows

Wage growth is also slowing. Average total pay, including bonuses, rose by 4.7% annually in the August to October period, down from 4.9% previously. Private-sector pay growth slowed to 4%, while public-sector earnings grew by 7.6%, reflecting earlier pay awards. Adjusted for inflation, using the Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH), real total pay increased by just 0.6%.

The cooling labour market comes against a backdrop of tighter monetary policy and slowing economic growth. The Bank of England has kept interest rates at a 15-year high to bring inflation under control, a stance that has contributed to reduced demand for labour across many sectors.

The data also show persistent divergence between different measures of employment. While the Labour Force Survey (LFS) remains the main source for data on unemployment and inactivity, it has been undergoing methodological changes to improve data quality - changes that may introduce short-term volatility in the estimates. Nonetheless, alternative indicators such as Pay As You Earn (PAYE) data and workforce jobs confirm the broader picture of softening labour demand.

Public sector grows, but private sector cools

One area of continued growth has been in the public sector, where employment rose by 62,000 over the year to 6.18 million. However, the broader trend is one of moderation. The number of payrolled employees has now fallen in eight of the past twelve months, and the recent decline in vacancies suggests firms are becoming more cautious in their hiring decisions.

While not pointing to a sharp downturn, the figures suggest that the UK labour market is no longer the source of economic resilience it was in the immediate post-pandemic period. For the Bank of England, the slowdown may offer reassurance that wage pressures are beginning to ease. For workers, it signals a more challenging environment, with slower pay growth and fewer opportunities in an increasingly cautious jobs market.