The political and geopolitical agenda will shape the week on the stock markets. It has already begun to do so, boosting Bitcoin and pushing down oil prices. But macroeconomic data is never far away, especially when it comes to keeping a close eye on US inflation.

As we approach the middle of August, investors are relieved of a certain burden. Not because the pressure to maintain a summer body has vanished, but because mid-year corporate results lack the bitter aftertaste of recession. The picture is almost complete, with 85-90% of large listed companies having published their results. It shows that these companies have comfortably exceeded earnings expectations and have done rather well in terms of revenue. Analysts had been careful to temper their enthusiasm beforehand, which reinforced the positive impression. And the cornflakes complex still has a bright future ahead of it, as US companies have exceeded projections for both sales and profits the most. The market’s verdict on the numbers was clear: "Tariffs haven’t strangled business." And that's enough for the market to look upwards, especially as it is still buzzing with excitement about the promises of artificial intelligence. This huge investment machine has relegated the oil industry, the most capital-intensive industry of recent decades, to a meagre share of spending.

Year-to-date, as of 11 Aug 2025:

+11.3% for the FTSE 100,

+5% for the CAC 40,

+8.6% for the S&P 500

+12.4% for the Nasdaq 100,

+9.2% for the Euro Stoxx 50,

+21.4% for the DAX.

Leaving aside corporate results, a few issues remain hot, foremost among them geopolitics. Donald Trump is set to meet Vladimir Putin in Alaska on 15 August to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. He is prepared to make concessions to the Kremlin to achieve this, especially since these concessions will be made by others: probably the annexation of part of Ukrainian territory to Russia. European and Ukrainian leaders are not happy. But they will find it difficult to change the situation. US Vice President JD Vance summed up the situation clearly. ‘It won't make anyone really happy. Both Russians and Ukrainians will probably end up unhappy with the deal,’ he lucidly conceded. It is said that a good compromise must frustrate both sides. But in the world of boxing, we would probably talk about a points victory for Russia at the end of the fight.

Be careful, though, nothing is certain. The Kremlin master has a quick wit. The betting site Polymarket, a kind of giant coffee shop but not without common sense, estimates the actual probability of a meeting between Trump and Putin on Friday at 88%. But only 37% think there will be a ceasefire at the end of the summit. The backdrop remains one of geopolitical détente: gold, oil and the VIX are all on a downward slope.

In other news, the entire crypto industry is on fire after the establishment of a new favourable framework in the United States. Finally, the third hot topic of the week is US consumer and producer price statistics, coupled with retail sales figures. These come amid controversy over the reliability of the data, less than two weeks after Donald Trump fired the head of the main US statistics agency following a massive revision of previous employment figures. I'm willing to bet that if the figures are bad (i.e. if inflation picks up), they will be dismissed as false by the Trump administration, which is still hoping to push the Fed to lower interest rates as quickly and as sharply as possible.

What you need to know as the week begins:

The United States plans to largely complete negotiations with countries that have not yet reached a trade agreement by the end of October, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Nikkei Asia.

In China, consumer prices remained stable in July, whereas economists had anticipated a slight decline. Producer prices, however, continued to fall at a faster-than-expected pace, down 3.6% year-on-year.

Australia and New Zealand are considering recognising the Palestinian state in September.

On the economic agenda this week, Tuesday will be a key day with the release of US inflation figures for July, which are expected to show a slight acceleration. We will also be looking at producer prices, retail sales and US consumer confidence. Other indicators of interest include the ZEW index of German financial confidence and production and consumption statistics in China.

On the corporate calendar, which is looking rather sparse, a few names stand out, notably Cisco, Tencent, Applied Materials, Deere, Adyen, Orsted, Aviva and Carlsberg.

In Asia-Pacific, Japan is closed today for a bank holiday. Australia was up 0.3%, while India and Hong Kong were slightly up. South Korea is showing some signs of weakness at the end of the day. Leading indicators in the West point to a bullish opening.

Today's economic highlights:

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$3,378.32

: US$3,378.32 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$66.25

: US$66.25 United States 10 years : 4.26%

: 4.26% BITCOIN: US$121,963

In corporate news:

Glencore faces criticism from Australian miners over contract worker usage.

faces criticism from Australian miners over contract worker usage. Rolls-Royce transfers pension obligations to Pension Insurance Corporation.

transfers pension obligations to Pension Insurance Corporation. Ørsted plans a $9.4 billion rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet and fund investments.

plans a $9.4 billion rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet and fund investments. Novartis reports successful Phase III trial results for ianalumab in treating Sjögren's disease.

reports successful Phase III trial results for ianalumab in treating Sjögren's disease. Aira secures 150 million euros to expand its heat pump rollout in Europe.

secures 150 million euros to expand its heat pump rollout in Europe. Divio Technologies AB announces a strategic partnership with Zühlke.

announces a strategic partnership with Zühlke. Banco BPM and Crédit Agricole see improved financial performance and consider a merger.

and Crédit Agricole see improved financial performance and consider a merger. Airthings ASA plans a 35% workforce reduction, affecting 102 employees.

plans a 35% workforce reduction, affecting 102 employees. Nvidia and AMD agree to pay 15% of AI chip sales to the US government.

and AMD agree to pay 15% of AI chip sales to the US government. Intel CEO to visit the White House amid speculation on government involvement.

CEO to visit the White House amid speculation on government involvement. Engine Capital acquires a stake in Avantor Inc., urging a sale or restructuring.

