Alstom has announced the signing of an agreement with Ukrainian Railways for the supply of 55 Traxx locomotives. These locomotives will be designed and manufactured at Alstom's Belfort site, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2027.

Valued at approximately EUR470 million and recorded in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, the contract will be primarily financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EUR300 million) and the World Bank ($190 million).

These dual-voltage locomotives will be specially adapted to meet the needs of Ukraine's infrastructure. The contract also includes training for train drivers and maintenance staff, as well as the delivery of certain spare parts.

As a signatory of the Ukraine Business Compact, Alstom states its commitment to supporting the country's economic development and reconstruction, particularly through strengthened trade and investment relations, as well as the sharing of expertise.