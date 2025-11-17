Ukraine plans to buy 100 Rafale jets, sending Dassault Aviation shares soaring.
Published on 11/17/2025 at 06:11 am EST
The announcement was made during the Ukrainian president's visit to Villacoublay military airport, in the presence of Emmanuel Macron, and comes at a time when the Ukrainian army appears to be facing increasing difficulties on the eastern front.
As a reminder, on October 28, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine was considering the acquisition of a European fighter jet to strengthen its air force.
The Ukrainian president is also interested in the American F-16 and the Swedish Gripen, with the idea of building a fleet of 250 new aircraft.
Emmanuel Macron took advantage of his Ukrainian counterpart's visit to "reaffirm France's commitment to Ukraine."
The Ukrainian president will continue his European tour tomorrow: he is expected in Spain to discuss strengthening air defenses.