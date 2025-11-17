Ukraine plans to buy 100 Rafale jets, sending Dassault Aviation shares soaring.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 11/17/2025 at 06:11 am EST

Dassault Aviation shares rose more than 6% in Paris after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on LCI that a letter of intent had been signed to provide Ukraine with around 100 Rafale fighter jets.



The announcement was made during the Ukrainian president's visit to Villacoublay military airport, in the presence of Emmanuel Macron, and comes at a time when the Ukrainian army appears to be facing increasing difficulties on the eastern front.



As a reminder, on October 28, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine was considering the acquisition of a European fighter jet to strengthen its air force.



The Ukrainian president is also interested in the American F-16 and the Swedish Gripen, with the idea of building a fleet of 250 new aircraft.

Emmanuel Macron took advantage of his Ukrainian counterpart's visit to "reaffirm France's commitment to Ukraine."



The Ukrainian president will continue his European tour tomorrow: he is expected in Spain to discuss strengthening air defenses.