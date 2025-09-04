Ulta Beauty achieved outstanding top-line growth in Q2 26, demonstrating growth in revenue supported by strong sales in key categories and expansion initiatives. The purchase of Space NK represents a major move in Ulta Beauty's effort to broaden its international presence, notably in the UK and Ireland. Analysts have raised their target prices for the share following its robust Q1 26 performance.

Published on 09/04/2025 at 04:51 am EDT - Modified on 09/04/2025 at 05:47 am EDT

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a leading US specialty retailer and beauty chain, founded in 1990, headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, offering an extensive assortment of cosmetics, skincare, fragrances, haircare, and salon services, an e-commerce platform, and mobile applications. Ulta Beauty offers around 29,000 products from approximately 600 beauty brands in various categories and prices. The company operates through over 1,553 stores worldwide: 1,473 stores in US, 81 in the UK, and two in Ireland located in convenient, high-traffic locations.

Ulta Beauty operates through one reportable segment including retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. The company reports sales through five product categories namely: Cosmetics (38% of Q2 26 revenue), Skincare and wellness (25%), Haircare (19%), Fragrance (12%), Services (4%), and Other (2%).

Rising store count boosts Q2 26 earnings

Ulta Beauty, Inc. released its Q2 26 results on August 28, 2025, posting a 9.3% y/y increase in revenue, reaching $2.8bn, driven by higher comparable sales, new store contribution. Comparable sales experienced a by 6.7% y/y, supported by 3.7% increase in transaction volume and 2.9% increase in average ticket.

Operating income experienced a 4.8% y/y increase, reaching $344.9m, with a 12.4% margin and net income rose to $260.9m, with 3.2% y/y. In addition, the DPS increased by 9.1% y/y, reaching $5.8. Cash and cash equivalent totaled $242.7m, bolstered by $316.5m cash inflow from operations at the end of Q2 26.

During Q2 26, the company opened 24 new stores, remodeled five stores, and relocated two stores, with 83 stores acquired in the UK and Ireland. In addition, Ulta Beauty repurchased 244,559 shares for $109.5m.

Following the earnings release, analysts at UBS, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs increased their respective target prices to $680, $617, $425, $600, and $584 from $640, $589, $400, $550, and $530 respectively.

Ulta Beauty acquires Space NK

On July 10, 2025, Ulta Beauty announced the acquisition of Space NK, a leading British beauty retailer, from Manzanita Capital. As per the agreement, Space NK would continue under its current leadership, operating as a standalone subsidiary. This acquisition expands Ulta Beauty’s operations across UK and Ireland, benefiting from Space NK’s consumer base for a curate portfolio of niche and premium beauty products. This move is funded by Ulta Beauty’s cash reserves and credit facility, reflecting a calculative approach towards global growth, aligning with the company’s broader efforts in Mexico and Middle East.

Improved gearing

Ulta Beauty has posted a revenue CAGR of 9.4% over FY 22-25, reaching $11.3bn, driven by strong post-pandemic recovery, introduction of e-commerce and omnichannel services like BOPIS, boosting loyalty, and new store opening. Operating income rose at a CAGR of 6.5% over the same period, reaching $1.6bn, however margin declined from 15% to 13.9% over the same period. Net income increased with a CAGR of 6.8% to $1.2bn.

Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over FY 22-25, reaching $775m from $765m, supported by a robust cash and cash equivalent, rising from $432m to $703m, and increase in cash inflow from operations, increasing from $1.1bn to $1.3bn. In addition, its gearing improved from 120.3% in FY 22 to 77.3% in FY 25.

In comparison, ELF Beauty, Inc., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 49.6% to reach $1.3bn over FY 22-25. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 74.5% to $158m, with margins expanding from 7.6% to 12.1%. Net income increased at 72.7% CAGR, reaching $112m.

Outpacing peer stock returns

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered robust returns of approximately 50.9%. In comparison, ELF Beauty’s stock delivered negative returns of minus 16.2% over the same period.

Ulta Beauty is currently trading at a P/E of 21.8x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of $24.4, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 19.1x but lower than that of ELF Beauty’s P/E of 49.2x. In terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 16x, based on FY 26 estimated EBIT of $1.5bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 13.9x but lower than ELF Beauty (25.8x).

Ulta Beauty is monitored by 25 analysts, who are somewhat positive about the stock; 14 have ‘Buy’ ratings and 11 have ‘Hold’ ratings, with an average target price of $572.6, implying 7.5% upside potential from its current price.

These views are supported by an anticipated revenue CAGR of 5.7% over FY 25-28, reaching $13.4bn in FY 28. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 2% to $1.7bn, with margin of 12.4%. Net income is expected to rise at a CAGR of 1% to $1.2bn. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 22.4% and a net profit CAGR of 40.5% for ELF Beauty.

Overall, Ulta Beauty, Inc. has demonstrated resilient and consistent top-line growth, powered by robust comparable sales, successful category expansion, and a disciplined approach to strategic acquisitions. The recent purchase of Space NK marks a pivotal step in Ulta's international ambitions, granting access to well-established premium retail platforms in key European markets and supporting long-term global diversification.

However, the company faces risks of intense competition from both brick-and-mortar and online retailers, as well as market saturation within the beauty industry. Economic downturns, shifts in consumer preferences, supply chain disruptions, and evolving regulations could also negatively impact the company’s financial performance.