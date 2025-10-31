Universal Music Group (UMG) reported better-than-expected Q3 results on Thursday evening, with the music label notably benefiting from strong pre-orders for "The Life of a Showgirl," the latest album by American pop star Taylor Swift.



The Netherlands-based group reported adjusted EBITDA for the past quarter up 6.9% to €664m, including an 11.6% increase at constant exchange rates, resulting in an operating margin improvement of 0.4 percentage point to 22%.



Its quarterly revenue rose 5.3% to €3.02bn, including growth of 10.2% at constant exchange rates, with the 4.8% decline in revenue from online streaming more than offset by strong sales of physical media, which rose 18% thanks to the success of Taylor Swift's latest album.



Other top-selling artists during the quarter included Japanese rock band Mrs. Green Apple, pop singer Sabrina Carpenter, and country singer Morgan Wallen.



In a reaction note, analysts at DZ Bank—who have a "buy" rating on the stock—praised the group's accelerated growth, a trend they believe will continue given the success of Taylor Swift's album and the increase in Spotify's subscription price.



However, the German bank believes that the stock could gain new momentum with a US listing, which would attract more investors, while judging that now is a good time to buy the stock given the recent decline in its share price, which has led to it being historically undervalued.



Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, UMG were up over 2.6% at noon on Friday. The stock has been largely stagnant since its split from Vivendi and its IPO four years ago.



Meanwhile, Swedish online music giant Spotify is set to release its quarterly results next Tuesday.