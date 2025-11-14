Investors accept volatility as part of the landscape, though the recent bout is beginning to test their patience. Signals from the Federal Reserve turned muddled this week, turning December's hoped-for rate cut into a coin toss. High-flying technology shares lost altitude as valuations met a dose of sobriety. And the recently ended U.S. government shutdown left economic indicators missing, delayed, or simply uncertain.

The selloff in heavyweight technology shares says less about any one earnings report and more about a market suddenly questioning its own convictions. The past year has conditioned investors to believe that innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence, can outrun most fundamentals. But stretched valuations have the nasty habit of snapping back without notice. A touch of reality, however unwelcome, is arguably healthy.

Will the Fed cut rates in December? The camp of those who say ‘no' has grown dramatically over the last 48 hours. So much so that on the CME's FedWatch tool, which tracks market sentiment based on futures contracts, the probability of a rate cut has fallen from 70% to 52.1% in a week. This view is not yet in the majority, but it has never been so close to being so. A month ago, the probability of no rate cut was only 5.5% and the Trump camp was even pushing for a double monetary easing (i.e. a 50 basis point move instead of the usual 25 basis point increments).

The Federal Reserve is hardly helping restore calm. Policymakers have adopted a tone best described as "optimistic caution with a side of doubt." St. Louis's Alberto Musalem warns of the need for prudence. Cleveland's Beth Hammack insists that keeping policy restrictive is still useful. Minneapolis's Neel Kashkari regrets last month's cut. ­The only clear consensus is that there is no consensus. As a result, investors are toggling between hope and gloom at a frequency that would concern an electrician.

Complicating matters is the shutdown-induced data drought. Some economic indicators that weren't published during the shutdown may never arrive.

Meanwhile, geopolitical jitters continue to rattle commodity markets. A Ukrainian drone strike on a major Russian export hub briefly sent oil prices upward, reminding traders that even a well-supplied market can be jolted by events far from trading desks. Gold, the world's oldest anxiety hedge, has been enjoying its moment accordingly.

Elsewhere, Britain managed to inject its own discomfort into global sentiment. News that the government may abandon its income-tax increase, fearing political backlash, has undermined confidence in its commitment to fiscal repair. Sterling promptly wilted. Investors have become skilled at reading the signals of fiscal credibility, and this one was not encouraging.

In the coming weeks, attention will turn to corporate earnings, fresh geopolitical developments, and any scrap of data capable of filling the current vacuum. The irony, of course, is that markets are more likely to stabilise not when good news arrives, but when the flow of information becomes predictable again.

Friday's session presents significant challenges for investors, because a bad day would see the Nasdaq 100 post a loss of more than 5% from its recent peaks, which could amplify the consolidation. In this regard, market prophecies are sometimes self-fulfilling.

Returning to the short term, China announced overnight that retail sales were stronger than expected in October, but industrial production was disappointing. The Chinese economy is still struggling to recover, especially as the property market remains a dead weight for Beijing, as a senior official admitted a few hours ago.

In Asia-Pacific, all indices ended the week down after the sharp decline in US equities. South Korea paid a heavy price (-3.8% for the KOSPI) due to its overexposure to a few big names in technology, which were severely hit on Friday. Leading indicators are still bearish in Europe.

