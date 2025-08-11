Bank of America announced on Monday that it had lowered its target price for Under Armour from $8 to $6.50, while maintaining its 'neutral' rating on the stock.



In a note entitled "Not easy to turn around a brand when the economy is not on your side," the broker points out that the impact of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and the difficulties encountered by US wholesalers more than offset the sportswear brand's potential recovery in the long term.



While the Baltimore-based group last week unveiled forecasts below market expectations, BofA says it expects the equipment manufacturer's margins to remain under pressure this year, as measures to cushion the impact of tariffs are not expected to bear fruit until next year.