Under Armour announced on Friday that it expects its revenue decline to worsen in the current quarter, a prospect that sent the US sports equipment manufacturer's shares tumbling almost 16% in pre-market trading.



The Baltimore-based group this morning said that it expects a 6% to 7% decline in revenue for Q2, which began in July, mainly due to a decline in business in Europe and Asia.



In Q1, which ended in June, revenue fell 4% to $1.1bn, due to a 10% decline in sales in the Asia-Pacific region and a 15% decline in Latin America.



Thanks to the recent weakness of the dollar, gross margin improved by 0.7 percentage point to 48.2%, also helped by stronger selling prices, but this did not prevent the sports apparel, footwear and accessories manufacturer from posting an operating loss of $3m for the period.



Its net loss also came to $3m.



Under Armour not only expects a further decline in sales in the current quarter, but also a deterioration in its gross margin, which is expected to fall by 3.4 to 3.6 points, mainly due to the impact of new US tariffs.



Operating income is expected to be between break-even and a loss of up to $10m.