Unibail Reduces Debt and Proposes 30% Increase in Dividend
Driven by the momentum of its shopping centers and a €2.2 billion disposal program, the real estate group posted strong results in 2025 and is significantly raising its distribution. However, it anticipates a slight decline in its recurring earnings per share in 2026.
In 2025, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) recorded an EBITDA of €2.284 billion, up 3.6% on a like-for-like basis, supported by the increase in net rents from shopping centers (+3.8% like-for-like) despite the impact of disposals. Recurring net income reached €1.452 billion, while IFRS net income stood at €1.268 billion. Adjusted recurring net result per share (RNRAPA) came in at €9.58, in line with revised guidance ("at least €9.50"), and the group will propose a cash distribution of €4.50 per share for the year, up approximately 30% year-on-year. Operationally, retailer sales rose by +3.9%, footfall increased by +1.9%, and the vacancy rate fell to 4.6%, its lowest level since 2017.
Balance sheet indicators reflect gradual deleveraging. The proportionate value of the portfolio reached €48.9 billion at the end of 2025, up 1.7% on a like-for-like basis, including +1.8% in Europe and +1.2% in the United States. The IFRS loan-to-value ratio, including hybrids, was reduced to 42.8%, an improvement of 270 basis points year-on-year, and to 42% pro forma for secured disposals, while net financial debt fell to €20.3 billion. The net debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 9.1 times, compared with 9.5 times in 2024. Leasing activity remained strong with €423 million in minimum guaranteed rents signed and an average rental uplift of 6.7% on renewals and re-lettings, reflecting a favorable commercial environment in the group's flagship assets.
Earnings Per Share Set to Decrease in 2026
For 2026, URW anticipates RNRAPA between €9.15 and €9.30, factoring in the effect of completed disposals, an unfavorable currency impact, and a slight increase in the cost of debt. The group is targeting a distribution of €5.50 per share, representing a payout ratio of approximately 60%. In the medium term, the financial trajectory relies on organic rental growth on a like-for-like basis, the development of capital-light activities such as the Westfield franchise, and continued asset rotation. URW also confirms its targets to reduce its loan-to-value ratio to 40% and its net debt to EBITDA ratio to 8x by 2028.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (comprising Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V.) is a world leader in commercial real estate.
At the end of 2024, the real estate portfolio is valued, in gross market value, at EUR 49.7 billion, broken down by type of asset between shopping centers (87.2%), offices (5.6%), convention and exhibition venues (5.2%) and service centers (2%).
The portfolio in value is distributed geographically as follows: France (34%), the United States (21%), Central Europe (11%), the United Kingdom (7%), Spain (7%), Germany (6%), Nordic countries (5%), Austria (4%) and the Netherlands (3%).
