Unibail Reduces Debt and Proposes 30% Increase in Dividend

Driven by the momentum of its shopping centers and a €2.2 billion disposal program, the real estate group posted strong results in 2025 and is significantly raising its distribution. However, it anticipates a slight decline in its recurring earnings per share in 2026.

Thomas Barnet Published on 02/12/2026 at 02:51 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In 2025, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) recorded an EBITDA of €2.284 billion, up 3.6% on a like-for-like basis, supported by the increase in net rents from shopping centers (+3.8% like-for-like) despite the impact of disposals. Recurring net income reached €1.452 billion, while IFRS net income stood at €1.268 billion. Adjusted recurring net result per share (RNRAPA) came in at €9.58, in line with revised guidance ("at least €9.50"), and the group will propose a cash distribution of €4.50 per share for the year, up approximately 30% year-on-year. Operationally, retailer sales rose by +3.9%, footfall increased by +1.9%, and the vacancy rate fell to 4.6%, its lowest level since 2017.



Balance sheet indicators reflect gradual deleveraging. The proportionate value of the portfolio reached €48.9 billion at the end of 2025, up 1.7% on a like-for-like basis, including +1.8% in Europe and +1.2% in the United States. The IFRS loan-to-value ratio, including hybrids, was reduced to 42.8%, an improvement of 270 basis points year-on-year, and to 42% pro forma for secured disposals, while net financial debt fell to €20.3 billion. The net debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 9.1 times, compared with 9.5 times in 2024. Leasing activity remained strong with €423 million in minimum guaranteed rents signed and an average rental uplift of 6.7% on renewals and re-lettings, reflecting a favorable commercial environment in the group's flagship assets.



Earnings Per Share Set to Decrease in 2026



For 2026, URW anticipates RNRAPA between €9.15 and €9.30, factoring in the effect of completed disposals, an unfavorable currency impact, and a slight increase in the cost of debt. The group is targeting a distribution of €5.50 per share, representing a payout ratio of approximately 60%. In the medium term, the financial trajectory relies on organic rental growth on a like-for-like basis, the development of capital-light activities such as the Westfield franchise, and continued asset rotation. URW also confirms its targets to reduce its loan-to-value ratio to 40% and its net debt to EBITDA ratio to 8x by 2028.