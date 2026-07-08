UniCredit Claims Nearly 47.6% of Commerzbank's Share Capital After Its Offer
UniCredit says that following its voluntary public tender offer for Commerzbank, shares representing 17.60% of Commerzbank's outstanding share capital were tendered, well above its initial expectations.
Including the stake already held directly of 26.77% and financial instruments that give the right to demand physical delivery representing a 3.22% stake, the Italian bank is claiming a 47.59% holding in the German lender's share capital.
This 47.59% corresponds to 49.65% of Commerzbank's voting rights, as treasury shares held by Commerzbank do not carry voting rights. The planned cancellation of these treasury shares is expected to bring UniCredit's stake to 49.65% of the capital.
For the record, on May 5 UniCredit launched a voluntary share exchange offer for Commerzbank shares, aiming to raise its stake to more than 30% of the German bank's capital, but without seeking to take control through this route.
The offer, which was due to end on June 20, was extended through an 'additional acceptance period' until July 3. The end of the public offer periods marks another step in the rollout of UniCredit's strategic investment in Commerzbank.
UniCredit adds that it 'continues to seek to engage constructively with all relevant stakeholders, while pursuing the necessary regulatory and prudential procedures as part of its investment'.
UniCredit S.p.A. is one of the leading European banking groups. Income breaks down by activity as follows:
- retail banking (48.6%);
- corporate, investment, finance and market banking (47.2%): leasing, factoring, stock transactions, participation in the rate, exchange, stock and derivative markets, stock exchange intermediation, etc.;
- other (4.2%).
At the end of 2025, the group managed EUR 535.4 billion in deposits and EUR 433.5 billion in loans.
Products and services are marketed through a network of 3,075 branches located primarily in Italy (1,941).
Revenue (including intragroup) is distributed geographically as follows: Italy (44.1%), Germany (21.9%), Central and Eastern Europe (19%), Austria (10.5%) and Russia (4.5%).
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