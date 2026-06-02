By preparing to cross the critical 30% ownership threshold, UniCredit is seizing the reins in its standoff with Commerzbank. This shift hands the Italian lender full control of the timeline. The balance of power has flipped; the ball is now in Milan's court.

Since it first began in late 2024, the UniCredit-Commerzbank saga has relentlessly dominated financial headlines. Negotiations between the Italian and German banks have seen constant shifts in direction.



In late 2024, capitalizing on a share sale by the German state, UniCredit made a surprise entry into Commerzbank's capital. The German bank's management immediately opposed Andrea Orcel's merger plans, citing major risks to employment and the financing of the domestic economy.



Regulators intervened in March 2025, with the European Central Bank authorizing UniCredit to increase its stake to 29.9%. To de-escalate the matter and buy time, the Italian institution pledged to postpone any decision regarding a full acquisition until 2026.



That promise has now expired, and the pursuit has resumed in earnest. In March 2026, UniCredit went on the offensive by launching an exchange offer. Commerzbank's verdict: the proposed premium was insufficient. Meanwhile, speculation mounted as several rival banks took positions in the German lender to bet on the deal's outcome.



Today, the situation has reached a tipping point. Bloomberg says that UniCredit has reportedly secured firm commitments to raise its stake well beyond 30%. Shareholders have tendered enough shares to the offer to boost the Italian bank's direct holding from 26.8% to over 30%.



This latest twist tips the scales in Milan's favor. By crossing this mandatory takeover threshold, the Italian bank further cements its influence over Commerzbank.