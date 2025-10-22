UniCredit has posted adjusted net income of €2.6bn for Q3 2025, up 4.7% y-o-y. In detail, EPS amounted to €1.71, up 8.6% compared to Q3 2024. This earnings momentum was driven by strong revenue performance and enhanced cost discipline.



Net banking income reached €6.1bn, up 1.2% y-o-y. This increase was mainly driven by higher commissions and net insurance income (+7.6% to €2.1bn), thanks in particular to growth in investment fees in Italy and Germany.



At the same time, net interest income (NII) fell by 5.4% to €3.4bn, impacted by lower interest rates and certain non-recurring effects. Operating costs fell slightly by 0.1% to €2.3bn, despite the expansion of the consolidated scope with the integration of new entities.



Regarding solvency, the CET1 ratio stood at 14.8%, compared with 16.1% a year earlier. This decline is mainly due to the integration of Commerzbank's capital, but the ratio remains well above the group's management target. Return on tangible equity (RoTE) was 19.1%, a solid and stable level over the year.



"These results reflect rigorous execution and I am confident in our ability to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders," commented CEO Andrea Orcel.

Finally, the bank confirmed the payment of an interim dividend of €2.2bn, or €1.4282 per share, which will be paid on November 26, 2025.



At AlphaValue, David Grinsztajn considers these results to be a "low-quality beat," although Q3 earnings exceeded the consensus by 9%, mainly due to higher-than-expected trading gains. Core revenues—namely net interest income and commissions—were slightly below expectations (-1% and -3%, respectively). The analyst anticipates "a limited reaction in the share price" and maintains his "reduce" recommendation on the stock. UniCredit shares fell nearly 2.5% in Milan after the release.