UniCredit has announced the next step in the evolution of its securities services offering: partnering with BNP Paribas for custody services and FNZ for its cloud-based post-trade securities platform.



This follows the bank announcing its intention to consolidate its back-office activities for securities services and standardize its operations and suppliers across all countries in January.



UniCredit has selected BNP Paribas' securities services business as its custody services partner for Italy and Germany, with additional support for Luxembourg.



The new back-office and digital teams will now work with FNZ to develop a state-of-the-art post-trade securities platform for the bank's custody services business in Germany.



The team that will manage this platform will be entirely internal to UniCredit, creating over 140 new positions in Germany, where the service was previously mainly outsourced, and another 60 positions in Italy.



In addition to this, another 25 positions have been created within the digital team in Italy, Germany, and Poland to support the process.



UniCredit Group, said that it is fully committed to harmonizing and simplifying its setup within UniCredit to provide a more secure, flexible, and cost-effective basis for the provision of custody services, enabling clients to be more agile and impactful in their execution.