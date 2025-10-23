Unilever exceeded forecasts in Q3, thanks to growth in its beauty products in North America and emerging markets. The group has maintained its annual outlook unchanged.



The owner of Dove soap, Cif detergents, and Knorr foods has refocused its priorities in recent years on high-margin premium products, particularly in personal care, through innovation and acquisitions. India and the United States are its key markets.



Under the leadership of Fernando Fernandez, appointed in March, Unilever is continuing its efforts to simplify and reduce costs to improve its margins, against a backdrop of sluggish consumption and economic uncertainty.



The group has postponed the spin-off of its ice cream business, initially scheduled for November 10, due to the US government shutdown. However, it is maintaining its target of completing the spin-off by the end of 2025. This project, centered on Magnum, is an important step for the new CEO.



In North America, growth reached 5.5%, driven by volumes in personal care and beauty. In China and Indonesia, sales are on the rise again.



Overall, organic growth stood at 3.9%, above the 3.7% expected by analysts. Unilever said it was ahead of its €800m savings target and anticipated lower restructuring costs.



The stock fell slightly in early trading, despite a performance deemed solid by analysts.