Unilever PLC (Unilever) is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 3.4 billion consumers a day. Over half of the company's footprint is in developing and emerging markets. Unilever has around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, including Dove, Knorr, Dirt Is Good, Rexona, Hellmann's, Lipton, Wall's, Lux, Magnum, Axe, Sunsilk and Surf. Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company's strategy. The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. Since 2010 the company has been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve its environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as it grows its business. Unilever has already made significant progress and continues to expand its ambition, committing to ensure 100% of its plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.