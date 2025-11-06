Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged target price of 4000 pence following the publication of Q3 results.
The analyst notes in his report that volumes are up 1.5% YTD, but Q4 should improve thanks to fiscal momentum in India.
He believes that a sustained volume/mix of around 2.5% seems ambitious, given the determined operating margins and firm EPS commitments.
According to Jefferies, the 5.5% decline in volumes in Latin America since the beginning of the year reflects consumer price sensitivity.
"North America continues to drive the group, with volumes up 4.3% since the beginning of the year, but the data points to a slowdown," the broker adds.
Unilever: Jefferies still a buyer after Q3 results
Published on 11/06/2025 at 10:08 am EST
Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged target price of 4000 pence following the publication of Q3 results.