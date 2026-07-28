Unilever raises its growth forecast after a strong first half

Unilever slightly raised its full-year growth forecast on Tuesday after beating expectations in the first half, driven by a sharp increase in sales volumes, notably in beauty and home care.

The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant said this morning that revenue rose 0.5% to reach €25.6bn over the first six months of the year.



Underlying sales growth, however, came in at 4.8%, driven by 4.2% growth in volumes sold and a 0.6% increase in prices.



By comparison, analysts had been expecting growth of 4.1%, according to a consensus provided by the company for the half-year ended June 30.



The group said it posted 4.5% organic growth in its beauty division, led by its flagship brands Dove and Vaseline, as well as 7.4% internal growth in home care, driven by Brazil and India, its two largest markets.



Light at the end of the tunnel



Its margin improved by 10 basis points in the first half to 20.3%%, still supported by its ongoing cost-cutting and productivity improvement program. This performance is fully in line with market expectations.



Earnings per share, for its part, rose 2.5%.



While citing an economic backdrop that remains 'uncertain', Unilever modestly raised its 2026 growth forecast.



Where the company had previously guided to full-year underlying sales growth in the lower end of a 4% to 6% range, it is now targeting the full interval.



On the Amsterdam stock exchange, Unilever shares jumped 6.3% to €57.5 in the wake of the announcements, by far the biggest gain in the AEX index.



According to Bernstein analysts, the company may be starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.



'After 18 difficult months following the unexpected departure of former CEO Hein Schumacher, and amid the volatility triggered by the demerger of the ice cream division and the sale of the food business, these results that are well above expectations should spark a marked rebound in optimism,' the research firm said.