The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant said this morning that revenue rose 0.5% to reach €25.6bn over the first six months of the year.
Underlying sales growth, however, came in at 4.8%, driven by 4.2% growth in volumes sold and a 0.6% increase in prices.
By comparison, analysts had been expecting growth of 4.1%, according to a consensus provided by the company for the half-year ended June 30.
The group said it posted 4.5% organic growth in its beauty division, led by its flagship brands Dove and Vaseline, as well as 7.4% internal growth in home care, driven by Brazil and India, its two largest markets.
Light at the end of the tunnel
Its margin improved by 10 basis points in the first half to 20.3%%, still supported by its ongoing cost-cutting and productivity improvement program. This performance is fully in line with market expectations.
Earnings per share, for its part, rose 2.5%.
While citing an economic backdrop that remains 'uncertain', Unilever modestly raised its 2026 growth forecast.
Where the company had previously guided to full-year underlying sales growth in the lower end of a 4% to 6% range, it is now targeting the full interval.
On the Amsterdam stock exchange, Unilever shares jumped 6.3% to €57.5 in the wake of the announcements, by far the biggest gain in the AEX index.
According to Bernstein analysts, the company may be starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.
'After 18 difficult months following the unexpected departure of former CEO Hein Schumacher, and amid the volatility triggered by the demerger of the ice cream division and the sale of the food business, these results that are well above expectations should spark a marked rebound in optimism,' the research firm said.
Unilever PLC (Unilever) is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 3.7 billion consumers a day. Over half of the company's footprint is in developing and emerging markets. Unilever has around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, including Dove, Knorr, Dirt Is Good, Rexona, Hellmann's, Vaseline, TRESemmé, Lux, Axe, Sunsilk and Surf. Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company's strategy. The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. Since 2010 the company has been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve its environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as it grows its business. Unilever has already made significant progress and continues to expand its ambition, committing to ensure 100% of its plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable.
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