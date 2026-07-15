United Airlines beats expectations despite a surge in fuel costs
United Airlines posted better-than-expected second-quarter results, with adjusted earnings of $1.99 a share and revenue of $17.67bn, both slightly above analysts' forecasts. The airline nonetheless offered cautious guidance for the third quarter, while raising the lower end of its full-year profit outlook. Markets chose to punish that guidance in after-hours trading, with the stock down more than 3.5%.
Higher jet fuel prices remain the carrier's main challenge. United estimates that the jump in prices could add about $6bn to its full-year fuel bill versus its initial forecast. In the second quarter, its fuel expense surged 84% year over year to $2.3bn, driven by persistent tensions between the United States and Iran.
To protect profitability, the company expects to offset most of these added costs with higher revenue, notably through higher fares, mirroring Delta Air Lines. United is not ruling out further capacity cuts if fuel prices remain elevated for an extended period. Despite this backdrop, the group posted a 16% increase in revenue, fueled by stronger sales of premium tickets, business travel, and domestic and international routes, even as net profit fell more than 17% from a year earlier.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for the airline company United Airlines, Inc. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- passenger transportation (90.5%): 181 million passengers transported in 2025;
- freight and mail transportation (3%);
- other (6.5%): aircraft maintenance and repair services, equipment maintenance, personnel training, etc.
At the end of 2025, the group had a fleet of 1,490 aircraft.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (59.3%), Atlantic (19.7%), Pacific (11.6%) and Latin America (9.4%).
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