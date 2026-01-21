United Airlines forecasts record profits for 2026, supported by strong demand from Q1, both for premium tickets and for economy offerings. The carrier expects EPS of between $12 and $14, in line with analysts' expectations. For Q1, it projects earnings of between $1 and $1.50 per share, with the range generally above the $1.13 expected. This momentum puts United neck and neck with Delta Air Lines, with both companies capturing the bulk of profits in the US airline sector.



United posted FY 2025 adjusted net profit of $3.5bn, up 6% from the previous year, with EPS of $10.20, an 8% increase. Q4 revenue totalled $15.4bn, and unadjusted net profit reached $1.04bn, or $3.19 per share, up 6%. Over the same period, capacity rose 6.5%, while revenue from premium seats jumped 9%, and 11% for the full year.



The company is continuing its strategy focused on higher-value segments, such as first class, which is benefiting from sustained demand amid premium business travel and high-end leisure trips. United nevertheless said that the longest federal government shutdown in the fourth quarter cut its pre-tax result by $250m. CEO Scott Kirby, confident about the company's future growth, said United is attracting more and more travellers. Like Delta, the airline is posting strong 2026 prospects, while results from other US carriers are due in the coming weeks.