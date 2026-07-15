United Airlines tops expectations despite surging fuel costs
United Airlines posted better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $1.99 and revenue of $17.67bn, both slightly above analysts' forecasts. However, the carrier offered cautious guidance for Q3, while raising the lower end of its full-year profit outlook. Markets chose to punish that guidance in after-hours trading, with the stock down more than 3.5%.
Rising jet fuel prices remain the carrier's main challenge. United estimates that the surge could add roughly $6bn to its fuel bill for the full year compared with its initial projections. In Q2 its fuel expense jumped 84% y-o-y to $2.3bn, driven by persistent tensions between the United States and Iran.
To protect profitability, the company plans to offset most of these added costs through higher revenue, notably via higher fares, following the example of Delta Air Lines. United is not ruling out further capacity cuts if fuel prices remain elevated for an extended period. Despite this backdrop, the group posted a 16% increase in revenue, driven by growth in premium ticket sales, business travel, and domestic and international routes, even as net profit fell by more than 17% y-o-y.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for the airline company United Airlines, Inc. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- passenger transportation (90.5%): 181 million passengers transported in 2025;
- freight and mail transportation (3%);
- other (6.5%): aircraft maintenance and repair services, equipment maintenance, personnel training, etc.
At the end of 2025, the group had a fleet of 1,490 aircraft.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (59.3%), Atlantic (19.7%), Pacific (11.6%) and Latin America (9.4%).
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