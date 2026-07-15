United Airlines posted better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $1.99 and revenue of $17.67bn, both slightly above analysts' forecasts. However, the carrier offered cautious guidance for Q3, while raising the lower end of its full-year profit outlook. Markets chose to punish that guidance in after-hours trading, with the stock down more than 3.5%.

Rising jet fuel prices remain the carrier's main challenge. United estimates that the surge could add roughly $6bn to its fuel bill for the full year compared with its initial projections. In Q2 its fuel expense jumped 84% y-o-y to $2.3bn, driven by persistent tensions between the United States and Iran.



To protect profitability, the company plans to offset most of these added costs through higher revenue, notably via higher fares, following the example of Delta Air Lines. United is not ruling out further capacity cuts if fuel prices remain elevated for an extended period. Despite this backdrop, the group posted a 16% increase in revenue, driven by growth in premium ticket sales, business travel, and domestic and international routes, even as net profit fell by more than 17% y-o-y.