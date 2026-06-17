The ONS noted that transport costs provided the largest upward contribution to the monthly change in the annual rate, while food and non-alcoholic beverages exerted downward pressure on price movements.

Excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, core CPI rose by 2.6% year on year last month, following a 2.5% increase in April. The annual CPI rate for goods decreased by 0.4 percentage points to 2%, while the services rate climbed from 3.2% to 3.7%.