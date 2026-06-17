United Kingdom: Annual Inflation Holds Steady at 2.8% in May

The UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.8% year on year in May, maintaining the same annual rate observed the previous month, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/17/2026 at 02:20 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The ONS noted that transport costs provided the largest upward contribution to the monthly change in the annual rate, while food and non-alcoholic beverages exerted downward pressure on price movements.



Excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, core CPI rose by 2.6% year on year last month, following a 2.5% increase in April. The annual CPI rate for goods decreased by 0.4 percentage points to 2%, while the services rate climbed from 3.2% to 3.7%.