The ONS (Office for National Statistics), which publishes these figures, said that transport, as well as food products and non-alcoholic beverages, made the largest contributions to the month-to-month decline in this annual inflation rate.

Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core CPI increased 2.6% year over year last month, unchanged from May. The annual rate of goods CPI fell 0.3 percentage point to 1.7%, while the annual rate for services edged down from 3.7% to 3.6%.