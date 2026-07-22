United Kingdom: annual inflation slows more than expected in June

The United Kingdom's consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.6% year over year in June, an annual rate down 0.2 percentage point from the level seen the previous month, while the consensus had expected this rate to ease only to 2.7%.

The ONS (Office for National Statistics), which publishes these figures, said that transport, as well as food products and non-alcoholic beverages, made the largest contributions to the month-to-month decline in this annual inflation rate.



Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core CPI increased 2.6% year over year last month, unchanged from May. The annual rate of goods CPI fell 0.3 percentage point to 1.7%, while the annual rate for services edged down from 3.7% to 3.6%.