United Kingdom: annual inflation slows more than expected in June
The United Kingdom's consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.6% year over year in June, an annual rate down 0.2 percentage point from the level seen the previous month, while the consensus had expected this rate to ease only to 2.7%.
Published on 07/22/2026 at 02:10 am EDT
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Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core CPI increased 2.6% year over year last month, unchanged from May. The annual rate of goods CPI fell 0.3 percentage point to 1.7%, while the annual rate for services edged down from 3.7% to 3.6%.