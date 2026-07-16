United Kingdom: industrial output falls in May

After a 0.2% increase in April and flat growth in March, UK industrial production contracted by 0.5% in May 2026 on a sequential basis, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In detail, while manufacturing output itself edged up 0.1%, industrial production was weighed down by declines in 'mining and quarrying' (-4.6%) and 'water supply and sewerage' (-2.4%), while 'electricity and gas' was virtually flat (-0.1%).



Also in May, the UK's trade deficit narrowed by £1.1bn month over month, to £19.5bn, thanks to a 4.5% rise in exports, to £35bn, which more than offset a 0.8% increase in imports, to £54.5bn.



Separately, the ONS estimates that UK real GDP rose by 0.1% in May, after a decline of the same magnitude the previous month, thanks to a 0.3% increase in services, which more than offset the 0.5% drop in industrial output and the 0.8% decline in construction.