United Kingdom: industrial output falls in May
After a 0.2% increase in April and flat growth in March, UK industrial production contracted by 0.5% in May 2026 on a sequential basis, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Published on 07/16/2026 at 02:34 am EDT
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Also in May, the UK's trade deficit narrowed by £1.1bn month over month, to £19.5bn, thanks to a 4.5% rise in exports, to £35bn, which more than offset a 0.8% increase in imports, to £54.5bn.
Separately, the ONS estimates that UK real GDP rose by 0.1% in May, after a decline of the same magnitude the previous month, thanks to a 0.3% increase in services, which more than offset the 0.5% drop in industrial output and the 0.8% decline in construction.