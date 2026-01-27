UPS plans to eliminate an additional 30,000 operational jobs in 2026 as part of its turnaround plan and the gradual wind-down of its partnership with Amazon. The announcement follows an initial round of 48,000 job cuts in 2025, far exceeding the original target of 20,000 positions. The group wants to reduce variable costs, notably by cutting 25 million operational hours linked to Amazon-related activity.
According to CFO Brian Dykes, the reductions will mainly be achieved through natural attrition and could include another round of voluntary departures for full-time drivers. Amazon, once UPS' largest customer, has been steadily pulling back, allowing the company to target about $3bn in savings. The split marks a major strategic turning point for the carrier, which has been forced to overhaul its internal organization and cost structure.
Despite the restructuring measures, UPS topped expectations in Q4, signaling positive signs in the execution of the turnaround led by CEO Carol Tomé. The company's shares were up nearly 2% at the opening bell on Tuesday, buoyed by investor confidence in the transformation strategy.
United Parcel Service, Inc. is the worldwide leader in package transportation. The group also offers logistical services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- express delivery and transportation in the United States (66.3%): transportation of letters and documents, small package delivery, etc.;
- express delivery and transportation (19.7%);
- logistical and transportation services (14%).
At the end of 2024, United Parcel Service, Inc. operated a fleet of 559 aircraft and approximately 128,000 vehicles (cars, vans, tractor-trailers, etc.).
66.3% of net sales are generated in the United States.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.