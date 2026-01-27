UPS plans to eliminate an additional 30,000 operational jobs in 2026 as part of its turnaround plan and the gradual wind-down of its partnership with Amazon. The announcement follows an initial round of 48,000 job cuts in 2025, far exceeding the original target of 20,000 positions. The group wants to reduce variable costs, notably by cutting 25 million operational hours linked to Amazon-related activity.



According to CFO Brian Dykes, the reductions will mainly be achieved through natural attrition and could include another round of voluntary departures for full-time drivers. Amazon, once UPS' largest customer, has been steadily pulling back, allowing the company to target about $3bn in savings. The split marks a major strategic turning point for the carrier, which has been forced to overhaul its internal organization and cost structure.



Despite the restructuring measures, UPS topped expectations in Q4, signaling positive signs in the execution of the turnaround led by CEO Carol Tomé. The company's shares were up nearly 2% at the opening bell on Tuesday, buoyed by investor confidence in the transformation strategy.