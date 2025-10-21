After several years of underperformance, US small caps have been catching up since the summer, in the wake of expectations of Fed rate cuts. But the fall of regional banks at the end of last week has already eroded part of the rally.

Taking a step back, we have been in a bull market for three years now (equity indices bottomed out in October 2022). Over this period, the rally has been driven by large tech stocks (Nvidia +1440%, Meta +444%, Alphabet +155%, Microsoft +117%, etc.), which are benefiting from the AI boom. As a result, the S&P 500 has risen 80% since October 2022, while the Russell 2000 has gained only 40%.

Source: MarketScreener

Small caps have been particularly penalized by the rise in interest rates, as they are often more indebted. Conversely, tech giants are sitting on mountains of cash, now earning much higher returns, and have very little debt.

However, for the past three months, with the return of bets on Fed rate cuts, small caps have been outperforming again. I say "again" because historically, small caps outperform large caps. Why? Because there is generally more growth in this segment of the market, while the stocks in the major indices are more mature.

Watch out for regional banks

However, this momentum slowed somewhat at the end of last week. This was due to the decline of regional banks, which are an important component of the Russell 2000.

Several shortcomings raise fears of the start of a more negative spiral for banks. And regional banks are on the front line, as they have less solid balance sheets than the Wall Street giants.

Investors all remember the regional bank crisis of March 2023, which led to the bankruptcy of some of them. However, the context is different today, as the current concern is credit risk (borrowers who do not repay their loans). In the spring of 2023, it was the rise in interest rates that put these institutions in difficulty.

The good news is that this time around, the Fed is in a cycle of rate cuts. This is a generally favorable environment for small caps. The markets are anticipating five additional 25bp cuts between now and the end of 2026.