United States: slight decline in the Conference Board's leading indicators in June

After a 0.1% increase in May, the Conference Board's composite Leading Economic Index (LEI) for the United States fell 0.2% in June 2026, to 99.1, even as economists on average had expected only a roughly 0.1% dip.

'In June, the U.S. LEI declined, partially reversing the gains posted in May and April,' said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, senior manager of business cycle indicators at the Conference Board, pointing to weaker consumer expectations and a drop in building permits.



'Consumer spending is losing momentum, but the strength of AI-related business investment should support economic activity as inflation continues to improve,' she said nonetheless, adding that the Conference Board has raised its 2026 GDP growth forecast to 1.9% from 1.8%.