'In June, the U.S. LEI declined, partially reversing the gains posted in May and April,' said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, senior manager of business cycle indicators at the Conference Board, pointing to weaker consumer expectations and a drop in building permits.

'Consumer spending is losing momentum, but the strength of AI-related business investment should support economic activity as inflation continues to improve,' she said nonetheless, adding that the Conference Board has raised its 2026 GDP growth forecast to 1.9% from 1.8%.