United States: slight decline in the Conference Board's leading indicators in June
After a 0.1% increase in May, the Conference Board's composite Leading Economic Index (LEI) for the United States fell 0.2% in June 2026, to 99.1, even as economists on average had expected only a roughly 0.1% dip.
Published on 07/20/2026 at 10:17 am EDT
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'Consumer spending is losing momentum, but the strength of AI-related business investment should support economic activity as inflation continues to improve,' she said nonetheless, adding that the Conference Board has raised its 2026 GDP growth forecast to 1.9% from 1.8%.