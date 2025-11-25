Producer prices rose moderately in September, suggesting a possible easing of inflationary pressures. The PPI index increased by 0.3% over the month, in line with expectations, although its core measure - excluding food and energy - climbed by just 0.1%, versus 0.2% anticipated. Year-on-year, gains stand at 2.9% for the headline index and 2.6% for the core measure. Goods prices, particularly energy (+3.5%) and food (+1.1%), were the main drivers, while services prices remained broadly stable.

Within services, the transportation and warehousing sectors recorded a 0.8% increase, while airfares rose by 4%. This data, initially delayed due to a partial government shutdown, comes as uncertainty persists over future statistical releases, notably the October CPI, which has already been cancelled. The next key inflation indicator - for November - is scheduled for release on December 18.

Regarding consumption, retail sales rose by 0.2% in September, slightly below forecasts. Excluding autos, the increase comes to 0.3%, in line with expectations. Sales by miscellaneous retailers jumped 2.9%, while those at gasoline stations climbed 2%, supported by higher fuel prices. In contrast, online sales and those at sporting goods, hobby and music stores declined. Bars and restaurants maintained their strong momentum, with a monthly increase of 0.7% and an annual gain of 6.7%. Overall, retail sales rose 4.3% year-on-year, outpacing annual inflation of 3%.