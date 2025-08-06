The sudden dismissal of Erika McEntarfer, head of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), by Donald Trump has reignited fears of political manipulation of economic data. This move weakens a key institution at a time when reliable indicators are crucial to understanding the health of the world's largest economy.

Trump undermines confidence in US economic statistics

Fears of manipulation of employment figures in the United States

Global risk of politicization of national statistical agencies

Donald Trump's dismissal of Erika McEntarfer has fueled suspicions of data manipulation. Without evidence, the president accused her of faking employment figures, opening a dangerous breach in the independence of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Imagine if one of your concerns is that a lackey is appointed to head the agency and the figures are falsified," warns Michael Strain, an economist at a conservative think tank.

In the US, as elsewhere, statistical agencies are already struggling to fulfill their mission, undermined by a lack of resources and outdated collection methods. The politicization of the BLS comes at a time when central banks, markets, and businesses are relying more than ever on reliable data. This climate of uncertainty is eroding confidence in institutions.

Greece, Argentina... warning precedents

Foreign examples illustrate the risks of such abuses: in Argentina, Turkey, and Greece, statistical manipulation or opacity has come at a high cost in terms of credibility. "Once trust is broken, it is extremely difficult to restore," warns Julian Evans-Pritchard, an analyst at Capital Economics, referring to the persistent skepticism surrounding Chinese figures despite several methodological adjustments.

Beyond the BLS, Trump plans to extend this political logic to the entire federal civil service through a draft executive order. If adopted, this would allow public officials, including those in statistical agencies, to be appointed and dismissed at will. This could be a decisive turning point for the independence of the US government.