UnitedHealth Group reported adjusted net income of $2.65bn in Q3 2025, down sharply from $6.65bn a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.92, compared with $7.15 a year earlier, a decline of 59%. Reported EPS was $2.59, down 60%.



Revenue for the quarter reached $113.2bn, up 12% y-o-y, driven by revenue growth at UnitedHealthcare (+16%) and Optum (+8%).



EBIT came in at $4.3 billion, down 50% year-on-year. This contraction reflects, in particular, the effects of Medicare funding cuts in the United States, regulatory changes related to the Inflation Reduction Act, and a sharp rise in medical costs. The group posted a consolidated operating margin of 3.8%, compared with 8.6% a year earlier.



Operating cash flow reached $5.9bn for the quarter, representing 2.3x earnings.



"We remain focused on strengthening performance and preparing for sustainable, accelerated growth in 2026 and beyond, and our results this quarter reflect solid execution of that goal," commented CEO Stephen Hemsley.



UnitedHealth Group raised its 2025 annual earnings forecast, now targeting at least $14.90 per share on a reported basis and at least $16.25 per share on an adjusted basis.



Following this announcement, the stock gained more than 3.5% in pre-market trading in New York.