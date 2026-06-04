In a research note, Bank of America has upgraded UnitedHealth from Neutral to Buy, while raising its target price from $420 to $450. Its shares are currently up 5.71% at $398.54 on Wall Street.

Ahead of Q2 earnings, the broker highlighted improving medical cost trends and several favorable indicators. Investors will be particularly focused on the recovery of margins.



Analysts noted that recent data continues to show a deceleration in healthcare utilization, challenging the notion that the strong Q1 performance was solely driven by one-off factors.



In another positive takeaway, the report indicates that the group's earnings power remains above its current targets and that a return to target margins by 2028 could bolster bottom-line growth. The primary risks remain centered on Medicare Advantage star ratings and reimbursement rates.