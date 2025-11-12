Universal Health Services: an integrated hospital model serving sustainable growth
We added Universal Health Services to our US Portfolio for one simple reason: it is a defensive stock that is built to withstand economic cycles. While public policy, inflation in medical costs and uncertainties in demand are shaking up valuations, Universal Health Services (UHS) ticks all the boxes for resilience: an integrated model, two complementary revenue drivers and operational execution that translates, quarter after quarter, into better-than-expected results.
Universal Health Services, Inc. specializes in owning and managing health centers. The group provides general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services and/or behavioral health services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- acute care hospital services (56.4%): as of February 26, 2025, operation of 26 inpatient acute care hospitals, 33 free-standing emergency departments, 10 outpatient centers and a surgical hospital located in the United States;
- behavioral health services (43.6%): operation of 347 facilities located in the United States (195), the United Kingdom (149) and Puerto Rico (3)
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.