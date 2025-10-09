Ten years of stockmarket underperformance for the Canadian telecom operator, which is currently valued at historic lows.

Published on 10/09/2025 at 10:28 am EDT - Modified on 10/09/2025 at 10:38 am EDT

Its dividend yield is 8%, a sign of extreme investor mistrust. Specifically, it is since mid-2022 and the rise in interest rates that fears have taken hold; in the past, Telus was valued in a very traditional manner at between 4% and 5% dividend yield.

The operator has maintained a very stable market share in its domestic market, while the dominance of the big three—Rogers, Bell, and Telus—remains overwhelming, with nearly nine-tenths of the market share between them. International business remains relatively marginal in consolidated revenue.

Despite this oligopolistic structure, Telus's operating performance over the last decade has been less than stellar, to say the least. There is also a considerable gap between its accounting results, which are in steady decline, and its free cash flow, which is highly erratic.

Over the past ten years, the group has also distributed more dividends than the total free cash flow that it has generated. This has not prevented it from spending C$9bn on a series of acquisitions that have created negative value.

As a result, net debt has tripled and two successive capital increases to replenish its coffers have increased the number of shares outstanding by nearly a quarter, leaving the balance sheet in a particularly poor state, with historical shareholders diluted.

In a less favorable interest rate environment, upcoming refinancing should cause a significant increase in interest expense, further squeezing the profit distributable to shareholders. As evidenced by the current dividend yield, investors generally agree with this scenario.

Current shareholders, who are underwater, are no doubt praying for a drop in interest rates in the US and Canada.