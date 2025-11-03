UPS announced on Monday that it had finalized the acquisition of Andlauer Healthcare (AHG), a Canadian logistics service provider dedicated to the healthcare sector, for $1.6bn.



The deal, which was initially announced in April, is part of the American courier giant's strategy to expand into healthcare transportation services, which was notably marked by the acquisition of the German company UPS Frigo-Trans at the beginning of the year.



UPS says it wants to offer a "one-stop shop" transportation service with services ranging from packaging to air freight shipping, ground transportation, and last-mile delivery.



AHG specializes in healthcare supply chain management, offering tailored logistics services and specialized transportation solutions.