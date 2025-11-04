Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) recorded the strongest growth in the CAC 40 on Tuesday, benefiting from a double upgrade by Bank of America, which moved directly from "underperform" to "buy" on the commercial real estate giant's stock.



The broker highlights that URW, which is now emerging from its restructuring plan launched in 2020, should soon return to earnings growth after three years of decline.



For 2027 to 2029, BofA anticipates EPS growth of around 4% p.a., similar to sector peers, while pointing out that the group should benefit from several favorable factors, such as asset disposals, its franchise-type model (less capital-intensive), the arrival of a new CEO expected in 2026 and possible upward revisions to market estimates.



Ultimately, BofA—which forecasts a dividend yield of around 8% once the coupon has been fully restored—believes that URW could be the big winner in the sector, even though its current P/E ratio makes it the cheapest stock among the major real estate companies.



The broker has set a target price of €105 per share, representing upside potential of 31%.



At 4pm, the stock was up 1.5% compared with a 0.6% decline for the CAC 40, bringing the stock's YTD gain to over 26%.









