On Tuesday Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) announced the launch of a new issue of hybrid securities denominated in euros, accompanied by a buyback offer targeting a portion of its existing hybrid instruments. NB: cp -2.5%.



The commercial real estate group plans to issue perpetual subordinated hybrid bonds with a fixed adjustable rate and a first redemption option after six years ('Perp-NC6'), with the proceeds to be used in part to finance the repurchase of its €750m 2.875% Perp-NC 2026 perpetual hybrid securities.



The issue price of the new bonds is to be announced later today, while the buyback offer will expire on September 9.



With this transaction, URW says it wants to proactively manage its hybrid capital structure while extending the maturity of its debt.



To date, the group has approximately €1.665bn in outstanding hybrid bonds, which it plans to reduce to €1.5bn by April 2026 by exercising the redemption option on the remaining 'NC2026' securities.