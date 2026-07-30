URW posts 5.0% net profit growth and reaffirms its EPS guidance

URW delivered an excellent first half, according to Jefferies, with 5.0% net profit growth on a like-for-like basis, a 60-basis-point improvement in occupancy in the second quarter, 4.1% vacancy, double-digit leasing spreads (+10.6%), and solid tenant sales (+5.2%).

The analyst notes that despite this positive operating momentum, management merely reaffirmed its adjusted EPS guidance for full-year 2026 (€9.15/€9.30), while portfolio revaluations, though still positive (+0.9%), remained below those of its peers.



Jefferies recalls that like-for-like rental growth is 5.0%, net rental income totaled €1,151m, down 2.0% year over year and up 5.0% on a like-for-like basis (versus 3.1% in 2025).



By segment, like-for-like net rental income growth is 4.5% for shopping centers (versus 3.8% in 2025), 5.9% for offices and other, and 17.1% for convention and exhibition centers.



The analyst also notes a 60-basis-point improvement in retail occupancy in the second quarter.



'Vacancy for retail space stands at 4.1%, down 60 basis points versus the prior quarter (versus 4.7% in the first quarter of 2026 and 4.6% for full-year 2025),' the research firm said.



Jefferies also says revenue rose 10.6% in the first half of 2026 (versus +8.3% in the first quarter of 2026 and +6.7% for full-year 2025, versus 5.0% for Klepierre), including +7.7% in Europe (versus +5.4% for full-year 2025) and +17.1% in the United States (versus +9.4% for full-year 2025).



The shopping center portfolio rose 1.4% on a like-for-like basis (versus +2.2% for full-year 2025), with a 0.7% increase in continental Europe (versus +2.6% like-for-like for Klepierre) and 2.0% in the United States. Offices fell 6.9% on a like-for-like basis (versus -7.4% for full-year 2025).



Jefferies also says NTA per share has increased 2.5% year to date, reaching €115.6 per share (versus +1.6% over full-year 2025 and -5% in the first half of 2025).



Finally, Jefferies highlights that only adjusted EPS guidance for 2026 has been reaffirmed. Despite a strong first half, URW still expects adjusted recurring EPS of between €9.15 and €9.30 (Jefferies estimate: €9.31).



Oddo BHF says the group emphasizes that this guidance is supported by the strong operating performance in the first half, which it expects to continue in the second half. In addition, URW reaffirms its intention to propose a dividend of €5.50 per share for 2026, an increase of around 22% versus the 2025 dividend, Oddo BHF said.



'URW has now completed its €2.2bn disposal plan and is now focusing its efforts on redeploying that capital into higher-quality assets as well as into opportunities offering attractive long-term returns. Against this backdrop, URW has signed an agreement for the conditional acquisition of 50% of Westfield UTC and 100% of Westfield Southcenter,' the research firm said.



Oddo BHF believes the release is positive thanks to a very strong performance by its shopping centers, which should allow it to outperform the sector and support the stock's continued rerating.