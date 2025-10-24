Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has announced that it has raised its adjusted recurring EPS target for 2025 to 'at least €9.50', given its solid operating performance to date, successful refinancing and progress in disposals.



The real estate group posted gross rental income of €2.1bn for the first nine months of 2025, down 3.5% y-o-y, including a 1.7% decline for shopping centers (but +2.4% like-for-like).



Performance was supported by higher tenant sales and increased footfall in our portfolio of flagship assets in prime European and US markets, explains CEO Jean-Marie Tritant.



'With an additional €0.7bn in non-core transactions currently under discussion, we are well on track to achieve the €2.2bn in divestments identified in our business plan," he added.