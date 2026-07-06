US Bancorp trending higher, a Jefferies upgrade provides support
US Bancorp is up 1.5% at $62.7, supported by a Jefferies rating upgrade to 'buy' from 'hold', with a price target of $75. The broker sees, in particular, upside potential tied to the banking group's operating leverage target.
'Trends are turning more favorable, with updates at a recent conference pointing to net interest income (NII) and fee income tracking toward the upper end of their 6% to 7% target ranges,' the broker notes.
According to Jefferies, there could also be significant upside to the banking group's target of positive operating leverage of 'more than 200 basis points' in 2026. The broker expects it could move closer to 300 basis points.
Finally, the financial intermediary believes the new partnership with Amazon and the acquisition of financial services firm BTIG, completed in early June, are additional tailwinds for US Bancorp.
U.S. Bancorp is a financial services group organized around 4 areas of activities:
- wealth, corporate, commercial and institutional banking (42.8% of revenue);
- retail banking (32.5%): sale of classic and specialized banking products and services (leasing, mortgage lending, insurance, etc.);
- payment services (24.7%).
At the end of 2024, the group managed USD 518.3 billion in current deposits and USD 379.8 billion in current loans.
Products and services are marketed through a network of 2,165 branches located in the United States.
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