US Bancorp trending higher, a Jefferies upgrade provides support

US Bancorp is up 1.5% at $62.7, supported by a Jefferies rating upgrade to 'buy' from 'hold', with a price target of $75. The broker sees, in particular, upside potential tied to the banking group's operating leverage target.

'Trends are turning more favorable, with updates at a recent conference pointing to net interest income (NII) and fee income tracking toward the upper end of their 6% to 7% target ranges,' the broker notes.



According to Jefferies, there could also be significant upside to the banking group's target of positive operating leverage of 'more than 200 basis points' in 2026. The broker expects it could move closer to 300 basis points.



Finally, the financial intermediary believes the new partnership with Amazon and the acquisition of financial services firm BTIG, completed in early June, are additional tailwinds for US Bancorp.