US Treasury bond yields rose on Wednesday, buoyed by an abundant supply of public and private debt. The 10-year yield rose to 4.136%, its highest since September 5, while the 30-year yield settled at 4.747%. Conversely, the 2-year yield fell to 3.598%, reflecting a still inverted yield curve with a spread of 54.1 basis points.

The rise was fueled by significant issuances, including an $18bn bond offering by Oracle, which will contribute to a record volume of corporate issuances in September. On the Treasury side, a $70bn auction of five-year notes met with moderate demand, with a coverage ratio of 2.34. A new $44bn 7-year issue is scheduled for Thursday.

Movements remain dominated by technical factors rather than a change in macroeconomic expectations. Last week, yields rose despite a Fed rate cut, before falling back on Tuesday after Jerome Powell warned against too rapid easing. Markets are now pricing in a 94% probability of a further 25bp cut in October, and around 44bp of cumulative cuts by the end of 2025.