US: Building Permits and Housing Starts Fall Short of Expectations in May

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/16/2026 at 08:41 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Building permits in the United States were recorded at an annualized rate of 1.413m in May. This figure fell short of the consensus estimate of 1.420m, following a revised 1.423m in April. Furthermore, housing starts reached an annualized rate of 1.177m last month. Market forecasts had anticipated 1.430m, compared to the 1.392m reported in April.