US: Building Permits and Housing Starts Fall Short of Expectations in May
Published on 06/16/2026 at 08:41 am EDT
- Translated by Marketscreener
- See original
Legal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
Share
Building permits in the United States were recorded at an annualized rate of 1.413m in May. This figure fell short of the consensus estimate of 1.420m, following a revised 1.423m in April. Furthermore, housing starts reached an annualized rate of 1.177m last month. Market forecasts had anticipated 1.430m, compared to the 1.392m reported in April.
© MarketScreener.com - 2026
Share