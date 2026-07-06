US: Composite PMI comes in below expectations in June
Published on 07/06/2026 at 09:56 am EDT
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Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|439.80 USD
|-0.02%
|+7.87%
|-15.67%
|10:39am
|Autonomous Research Adjusts S&P Global Price Target to $552 From $556
|MT
|10:28am
|S&P Global June Final Services PMI Revised Down, Still Above May Index
|MT
Published on 07/06/2026 at 09:56 am EDT
Contact us to request a correction
|10:39am
|Autonomous Research Adjusts S&P Global Price Target to $552 From $556
|MT
|10:28am
|S&P Global June Final Services PMI Revised Down, Still Above May Index
|MT
|10:18am
|June S&P Global US Final Services PMI 51.2 Vs. Expected Unrevised, Flash 51.3, May 50.7
|MT
|09:56am
|US: Composite PMI comes in below expectations in June
|09:33am
|Canada's services PMI hits four-month low on geopolitical uncertainty
|RE
|08:57am
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|MT
|08:54am
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|MT
|08:04am
|US Equity Futures Rise Pre-Bell as Chip Stocks Rally, OPEC+ Plans Further Oil Output Boost
|MT
|08:03am
|Equities Mostly Rise Pre-Bell as Investors Prepare for Fed Minutes
|MT
|07:45am
|US Dollar Rises Early Monday, Focus on FOMC Minutes This Week
|MT
|07:17am
|Tech Recovery Lifts Wall Street Pre-Bell; Asia Mixed, Europe Off
|MT
|04:57am
|UK construction downturn remains sharp in June despite easing
|AN
|04:51am
|S&P: UK's Construction PMI Downturn Eases in June
|MT
|04:39am
|Hong Kong Stocks Rise as Oil Prices Slide; FS.com Slides 9%
|MT
|04:37am
|Asia Week Ahead: Inflation; Unemployment; and Trade
|MT
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