The consumer confidence index, published by the University of Michigan on Friday, fell to 50.3 in early November, down 6.2% from October and nearly 30% year-on-year. This level, the lowest since June 2022, is close to an historic record of pessimism. This deterioration comes as the federal government shutdown, which has lasted for more than a month now, weighs heavily on household morale, overshadowing the positive effects of the recent rise in stock markets.

The survey highlights a widespread decline in confidence across all social and political categories. The index of current economic conditions fell 11% to 52.3, and the index of expectations lost 2.6% to 49.0. Over the year, these two components posted declines of 18.2% and 36.3%, respectively. One-year inflation expectations stand at 4.7%, while five-year expectations have fallen to 3.6%. In the absence of official economic data due to the government shutdown, these indicators take on increased importance in assessing the economic situation.

The study also reveals a divide based on wealth levels. Confidence amongst households with significant stockmarket assets rose by 11%, directly benefiting from peaks in markets. Conversely, pessimism remains prevalent amongst the majority of households, amid ongoing budget uncertainty in Washington.