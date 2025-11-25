Copper stocks registered on Comex have broken new ground, reaching 402,876 short tons as of November 21, equivalent to 365,483 metric tons. This level surpasses the previous record set in January 2003, reflecting massive stockpiling that is driven by favorable arbitrage opportunities and uncertainty surrounding US tariff policy. Since the start of the year, volumes have quadrupled, fueled by fears of a possible import duty on refined copper.

The build-up in stocks began in March, amid expectations of new trade barriers that were decided by he Trump administration. Although refined copper was ultimately exempted from the 50% tariff that took effect on August 1, shipments to the US have not slowed. The lack of clarity over future trade policy, particularly ahead of a presidential report scheduled for June 2026, is prompting market participants to continue stockpiling on a massive scale.

At the same time, a favorable price arbitrage is amplifying the trend: while copper is trading at around $10,760 a ton on the LME, its Comex equivalent stands at $11,023. This differential makes shipments of metal to the US economically attractive. To date, Comex inventories represent nearly 25% of the country's annual refined copper consumption, estimated at 1.58 million tons, and exceed the combined inventory levels of the LME and the Shanghai Futures Exchange.