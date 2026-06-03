The recent sector pullback reflects a rotation in positioning rather than a deterioration in fundamentals, according to Bernstein analysts. Despite a favorable budgetary outlook, they see no short-term upside driver ahead of the November mid-terms.

The US defense sector is returning to historical valuation levels following a sharp decline in share prices since the onset of the conflict with Iran. Bernstein says that the previous correction was primarily driven by investors rotating into higher-growth sectors, while fundamentals remain robust. Sector valuations have reverted to approximately 87% of the S&P 500, compared to a previous premium of around 15%.



The broker still anticipates an increase in US military spending, even if the Trump administration's proposed 2027 budget of $1.45 trillion is unlikely to be adopted in its current form. Space, missiles, missile defense, autonomous systems and counter-drone technology remain its preferred investment themes.



However, Bernstein believes that no major catalyst is expected to support the sector before the November mid-term elections.



In this context, L3Harris remains its top pick with an "outperform" rating and a target price of $405. Other major players are all rated "market perform": Lockheed Martin ($614), Northrop Grumman ($660), RTX ($208), General Dynamics ($398), and Huntington Ingalls Industries ($387).