The US labor market posted a stronger-than-expected September, with 119,230,000 nonfarm payroll jobs created, according to data released on Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This result far surpassed Dow Jones consensus forecasts, which anticipated 50,000 gains, and marks a notable rebound after a loss of 4,000 jobs in August. July figures were also revised downward, to 72,000 gains from the initially reported 79,000.

Despite this progress, the unemployment rate actually edged up to 4.4%, its highest level since October 2021. In part, this uptick reflects a slow but steady evolution of the jobs market amid economic uncertainty and the repercussions of fiscal policies. Hourly wages rose 0.2% over the month and are up 3.8% y-o-y, an annual gain that is in line with expectations, although which is slightly below monthly projections.

The resumption of data releases after a 44-day governmental shutdown allowed for a more precise snapshot. Job gains were mainly led by Health Care (+43,000), Food Services & Drinking Places (+37,000), and Social Assistance (+14,000). In contrast, Transportation & Warehousing lost 25,000 jobs, and federal employment fell by 3,000, contributing to an annual decline of 97,000 jobs in that sector. Initial unemployment claims fell slightly, to 220,000, confirming a degree of market stability, despite lingering caution amongst firms.